YORKVILLE — Jeff Peterson, principal of Yorkville Elementary School, was dodging footballs, kickballs and soccer balls all day Thursday as he spent his workday on the roof of the school.
Peterson served as target practice for the students because they raised more than $15,000 in the last month for a color run/walkathon event organized by the school's parent-teacher organization. The proceeds will go toward broadcast equipment to televise morning announcements, a cross country course and various other school improvements. In all, the fundraiser brought in $15,018.91.
"(Me) being on the roof, I think, was just a motivation for them to keeping their pledges," Peterson said as he threw balls back to students below.
Thursday was not Peterson's first time spending an extended period on the roof of a school. He previously slept on school roofs in Raymond, Oak Creek and Waukehsa for similar causes, he said.
His prior times were always shortly before Thanksgiving break, so this was the first time he enjoyed warm weather. Though it was windy, the skies were clear and temperatures warm.
Peterson came prepared with sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and was dressed in layers to accommodate any sudden changes in weather. School staff sent him up some lunch in a milk crate tied to a rope.
A card-table-turned-desk was also set up with a laptop at the corner of the roof so Peterson could still perform his work functions. He said that did not happen, though.
"I thought maybe I'd get some work done, but I've been too busy entertaining," Peterson said.
Many students were taking aim at their principal. Some did come close to hitting him witha kickball or football, usually when they tried to be sneaky about it.
"They have (been trying to hit me), and they're trying to be a little mysterious," Peterson said.
