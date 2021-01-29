 Skip to main content
Yorkville polling place moves upstairs
Yorkville polling place moves upstairs

Early voting

Drive-up voters from Union Grove and Yorkville park in the parking lot of the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., to vote in the April 7 elections last year. 

 File photo, Journal Times

YORKVILLE — Voters in future elections will be casting their ballots on the second floor of the Union Grove Municipal Center.

Yorkville village officials have decided to move the polling place from the municipal center's first floor upstairs to the second floor.

The center, which has an elevator, is at 925 15th Ave. in Union Grove.

The village temporarily held its November election on the second floor as a way of managing high voter turnout and maintaining safe distances during the COVID-19 pandemic. It worked so well, leaders said, that the village has decided to stay on the second floor in future elections.

Yorkville has about 2,350 registered voters.

Union Grove's polling place will remain on the municipal center's first floor.

