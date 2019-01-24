YORKVILLE — The Village has entered into an agreement with a Milwaukee construction engineering firm to create a master plan for development of its Interstate 94 corridor and a comprehensive 30-year plan for the Village of Yorkville at large.
The Village hired Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. for the project, which will cost an estimated $70,000. The village is putting an emphasis on public input after residents were angered last January when the then-town was considering diverting Lake Michigan water as part of a land use plan to facilitate future residential, industrial and commercial development.
“We are being cautious as we move forward this time around,” Village President Sherry Gruhn said Monday.
SEH is beginning immediate work on the current plans, said Darren Fortney, project manager and senior principal at the firm.
The I-94 corridor, from the interstate to about 1.5 miles west, will have a plan within about seven months, he said, while the comprehensive plan for the entire village will take 14 months. The agreement calls for three public involvement meetings in addition to various committee meetings throughout the process.
“The residents are going to be involved early and often,” Fortney said.
While residents will be the largest factor in how the plans develop, the Village Plan Commission and Long Range Planning Committee will also have input, but to a lesser degree, said Village Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney. McKinney said the village does not currently have any specific wishes for the plan because residents have not weighed in yet.
Under the agreement, SEH will create up to three land use scenarios based on feedback from public surveys, as well as economic feasibility analyses of each scenario.
“There’s things that are going to be happening in our village, and we’re not ready for them,” Gruhn said. “And we can’t be ready for them until we get this comprehensive plan finished.”
