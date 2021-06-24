Yorkville mom tutored prison inmates, taught her kids never to say 'hate'

Those who knew her say that Schaefer dedicated much of her life to people who were struggling, by offering whatever she could to help them find a better way.

Kathy Cuccia, a longtime colleague in the county human services department, said Schaefer urged her co-workers to always treat welfare recipients with respect, and to remain steadfast in showing them how to overcome obstacles in their lives.

Schaefer was “all about helping somebody,” Cuccia said.

“She was never going to become president of the United States or anything big like that,” Cuccia said. “But what she did was important to a lot of people.”

Born in 1930, Marlyn Walch grew up on a farm with six brothers and sisters near Prairie du Sac, just north of Madison. After high school, she moved to Chicago to attend art school while working in the glitzy downtown Marshall Field’s department store.

Returning a few years later to Wisconsin, she met Herbert Schaefer on a blind date. The couple married in 1952 and would celebrate nearly 50 years of marriage together before he died in 2001.