YORKVILLE — Racine County residents and visitors driving along Interstate 94 could soon have a few more places to buy alcohol in the morning.
The Village of Yorkville is on track to change its liquor-sale ordinance to allow businesses to sell alcohol two hours earlier.
The Village Board this past Monday unanimously directed the village attorney, Tim Pruitt, to draft a resolution to allow liquor sales at 6 a.m., which Village President Doug Nelson said would bring the village in line with state statutes and surrounding municipalities if approved.
The village’s current ordinances ban sales before 8 a.m., but municipalities under state law are able to allow sales as early as 6 a.m.
“It’s not that we had any burning desire to lower it from 8 o’clock necessarily, but we didn’t want the people in our area to be at a disadvantage,” Nelson said. “In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think it’s going to make a whole lot of difference, because I don’t see people lining up at 7 a.m. waiting for the liquor store to open.”
Village trustees decided to discuss changing the sale hours after a local business owner contacted the board members, Nelson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.