YORKVILLE — Racine County residents and visitors driving along Interstate 94 could soon have a few more places to buy alcohol in the morning.

The Village of Yorkville is on track to change its liquor-sale ordinance to allow businesses to sell alcohol two hours earlier.

The Village Board this past Monday unanimously directed the village attorney, Tim Pruitt, to draft a resolution to allow liquor sales at 6 a.m., which Village President Doug Nelson said would bring the village in line with state statutes and surrounding municipalities if approved.

The village’s current ordinances ban sales before 8 a.m., but municipalities under state law are able to allow sales as early as 6 a.m.

“It’s not that we had any burning desire to lower it from 8 o’clock necessarily, but we didn’t want the people in our area to be at a disadvantage,” Nelson said. “In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think it’s going to make a whole lot of difference, because I don’t see people lining up at 7 a.m. waiting for the liquor store to open.”

Village trustees decided to discuss changing the sale hours after a local business owner contacted the board members, Nelson said.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

