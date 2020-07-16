Yorkville, Kansasville, Union Grove elementary have yet to finalize fall school plans

RACINE COUNTY — Schools across the country and locally are trying to figure out how to safely return to school this fall.
The most problematic issue for Yorkville Elementary School, according to Superintendent Jeff Peterson, is social distancing.
“Social distancing, I’ll be honest, is our biggest hurdle with a building our size and the number of students that we have here,” he said.
Yorkville Elementary, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), doesn’t yet have a set plan for returning to school in the fall, but parent surveys are leaning toward wanting kids in classes in-person five days per week.
Administrators for the area Union Grove High School consortium, including Yorkville Elementary, Kansasville Grade School, Raymond Elementary and Union Grove Elementary, have been meeting weekly with the Central Racine County Health Department to receive guidance.
The Health Department is recommending face masks, hand washing, 6 feet of social distancing, keeping cohorts of students together and limiting their contact with other cohorts.
Peterson said Yorkville is considering some sort of alternate schedule that would bring only a portion of students to the school at any given time to help with social distancing. But he believes any decision on an alternate schedule would have to be made at the consortium level to make the change easier for the community. He also acknowledged the difficulty that would create for working parents when it comes to childcare.
He added that Yorkville has not made a decision on whether it will require face masks, but said the majority of parents who took the school's survey said they would send a mask to school for their child if it was required or optional.
Union Grove Elementary School
Union Grove Elementary, 1745 Milldrum St. in Union Grove, is in the process of surveying parents and staff to help determine its back-to-school plans, according to Superintendent Brenda Stevenson. The district has not made any final decisions, but posted an update for school families last week.
In the update from Stevenson along with Principal Thomas Johnson and Assistant Principal Tom Hansen, the school informed families that masks would likely be required on buses, but that a decision hasn’t been made on masks during the school day.
At this point, UGES is planning to give two options to families: Either in-person school five days per week, or virtual lessons five days per week.
For those who choose the in-person option, changes aimed at safety will include: Modified schedules, reduced transitions, no field trips or large gatherings and minimized close contact.
For those who choose the virtual option UGES is aiming to replicate the school day as well as it can, with set class times and real-time instruction. It also plans to use a consistent virtual platform and to work with families to help support students who are learning from home.
Stevenson and the UGES School Board are scheduled to continue discussing options at a board meeting Monday night.
Kansasville Grade School
Like some of the other small elementary schools in the county, Kansasville Elementary, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave. in Dover, only has a rough plan in place for the fall.
One thing is clear from parent surveys: Parents who responded are overwhelmingly in favor of returning to school in-person five days per week, with more than 80% backing that option. The district has about 100 students.
Administrator Matt Stratton said that the School Board Wednesday voted in favor of returning to school in person full-time but wants teachers and Stratton to be ready for a quick transition to a hybrid between in-person and virtual learning or 100% virtual learning, if needed.
“They felt that the kids needed to be back in school to be the best for the students academically, socially, physically,” Stratton said.
He cautioned that plans could change before the start of the school year, but if students do return in person, social distancing and sanitizing protocols will be in place
The Kansasville School Board has not yet made a decision regarding masks.
