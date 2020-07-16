Yorkville, Kansasville, Union Grove elementary have yet to finalize fall school plans

He added that Yorkville has not made a decision on whether it will require face masks, but said the majority of parents who took the school's survey said they would send a mask to school for their child if it was required or optional.

Union Grove Elementary School

Union Grove Elementary, 1745 Milldrum St. in Union Grove, is in the process of surveying parents and staff to help determine its back-to-school plans, according to Superintendent Brenda Stevenson. The district has not made any final decisions, but posted an update for school families last week.

In the update from Stevenson along with Principal Thomas Johnson and Assistant Principal Tom Hansen, the school informed families that masks would likely be required on buses, but that a decision hasn’t been made on masks during the school day.

At this point, UGES is planning to give two options to families: Either in-person school five days per week, or virtual lessons five days per week.

For those who choose the in-person option, changes aimed at safety will include: Modified schedules, reduced transitions, no field trips or large gatherings and minimized close contact.