YORKVILLE — The first public involvement meeting for Yorkville residents to voice opinions about how the village should develop in the future is set for Thursday.
The village in January partnered with Milwaukee-based construction engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to create a 20-year plan for the village’s Interstate 94 corridor — defined as from I-94 to about 1½ miles west — and a 2050 comprehensive plan for the whole village.
The contract included provisions for three public involvement meetings, the first of which is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yorkville Elementary School gymnasium, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).
The meeting will follow an open-house format, with a brief presentation about the project, its scope, process and timeline. Village leaders and SEH staff are scheduled to be present.
Younger residents and teenagers are encouraged to attend and participate. Residents with questions should contact project manager Darren Fortney at 608-620-6191 or Village Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney at 262-878-2123 or michael@villageofyorkville.com.
