Yorkville: Highway 20 closed at 63rd Drive due to an accident

RACINE COUNTY — The intersection of Highway 20 and 63rd Drive in Yorkville is closed due to an accident.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook around 5:40 p.m. that Highway 20 is closed from 45th Street/Colony Ave and 63rd Drive, "for the investigation of a serious accident."

"This closure is expected to last several hours," the post reads.

The post advises that westbound traffic use Highway U/Raymond Avenue to Two Mile Road as an alternate route. Eastbound traffic can divert north or south at the Highway 45 roundabout and travel along Two Mile Road or 58th Road.

According a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident was called in at 4:31 p.m. and the Racine County Sheriff's Office has responded to the scene. The Journal Times contacted the Sheriff's Office for comment but no one was immediately available.

Most people avoided the roads on Sunday due to snowfall, but it could have been worse. As of about 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service recorded 2.8 inches of snow in Elmwood Park. Franklin received 5.5 inches but the storm appeared to taper to the southeast from the epicenter.