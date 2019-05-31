{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., will be getting a new superintendent and principal this summer.

When current Superintendent Dave Alexander retires at the end of June, after 25 years at the school, current Principal Jeff Peterson is set to step into the superintendent role. 

Peterson was hired on as principal last year, with the intent that he would take over as superintendent this July. He is a graduate of Raymond School and Union Grove High School.

The School Board recently hired Anne Marie Werley Gonzalez to take Peterson’s place as principal after he assumes the superintendent role. Gonzalez most recently worked as a bilingual instructional coach at Blair and Heyer elementary schools in the Waukesha School District. Before that, she worked as a bilingual classroom teacher at Blair Elementary School.

Gonzalez previously served as a school improvement team leader; during that time, her building was named a Wisconsin Response to Intervention Center School of Merit. Her school also achieved a score of “significantly exceeds expectations” on its state report card.

Gonzalez has a bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degrees in both bilingual urban education and education leadership. She has been trained in personalized learning, positive behavior interventions and supports and math recovery.

Capping a career

Alexander’s first job in education was at Yorkville Elementary. He began as an intern after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In 2000, he obtained a master’s degree in education from Cardinal Stritch University and was appointed to the position of school administrator in 2002.

