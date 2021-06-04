 Skip to main content
Yorkville denies wrongdoing in zoning applicant's private payments to village commissioner
LAWSUIT

Yorkville denies wrongdoing in zoning applicant's private payments to village commissioner

YORKVILLE — Village officials admit that a plan commissioner accepted nearly $4,000 from property owners before voting on their application for rezoning land for new development. But the village denies that commissioner Daniel Maurice’s personal business dealings had any impact on his vote or that other village officials violated the rights of property owners Jon and Kay Erickson.

The village’s responses are included in its answer to a federal lawsuit in which the Ericksons seek unspecified monetary damages plus a judgment that the village violated the couple’s rights.

The suit was filed in April in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

The Ericksons, who own Erickson’s Landscape Supply, 18917 Spring St., allege that the village violated their rights while considering whether to rezone part of their 39-acre site for new commercial development starting in 2017.

The suit alleges that Maurice, who is now a village trustee, rented part of the Erickson property for farming, and that he became angry and worked against their rezoning proposal after they terminated the farming deal. He also demanded that the Ericksons pay him nearly $4,000 for lost inventory and lost profits.

The couple agreed to both payments, according to the suit, because they knew that, as a plan commissioner, Maurice could “hold sway over their plans” for new development on their property.

In its answer to the suit, the village states that the farming deal went bad six months before Maurice was named to the plan commission. The village also states that while Maurice did accept money from the Ericksons, it had nothing to do with their development plans and that he did not hold any ill feelings toward the couple.

He later voted against their proposal as a member of the plan commission.

Maurice, who could not be reached for comment, has previously declined to comment on the suit.

The village is the only defendant named in the suit, which alleges that the village violated the Ericksons’ constitutional rights to due process, to equal protection and to just compensation for their land.

In its response, the village states that the Ericksons did not suffer any violation of rights. The village asserts that officials complied with all laws, and that the village’s handling of the matter was “justified, objectively reasonable, necessary, carried out in good faith and with sufficient legal cause.”

No hearing date has been scheduled in the case.

