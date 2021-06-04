Yorkville denies wrongdoing in zoning applicant's private payments to village commissioner

YORKVILLE — Village officials admit that a plan commissioner accepted nearly $4,000 from property owners before voting on their application for rezoning land for new development. But the village denies that commissioner Daniel Maurice’s personal business dealings had any impact on his vote or that other village officials violated the rights of property owners Jon and Kay Erickson.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

The village’s responses are included in its answer to a federal lawsuit in which the Ericksons seek unspecified monetary damages plus a judgment that the village violated the couple’s rights.

The suit was filed in April in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

The Ericksons, who own Erickson’s Landscape Supply, 18917 Spring St., allege that the village violated their rights while considering whether to rezone part of their 39-acre site for new commercial development starting in 2017.

Proposed business suites in Yorkville A map from 2019 shows the location where Jon and Kay Erickson wanted to build "suites" in a proposed business park with storage units on their…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suit alleges that Maurice, who is now a village trustee, rented part of the Erickson property for farming, and that he became angry and worked against their rezoning proposal after they terminated the farming deal. He also demanded that the Ericksons pay him nearly $4,000 for lost inventory and lost profits.