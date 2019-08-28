YORKVILLE — Shelly Schwegel, a stay-at-home mom, said she just wanted to make a little money on the side running arts and crafts classes out of her home. Now she and her husband have had the business, The 1898 at Yorkville, shut down, and face thousands of dollars in costs to get it back up and running.
Since December, Schwegel and her husband, Matt, have been working to bring the garage they run the classes out of up to state code, but they now say they cannot afford to clear the final hurdle: an estimated $10,000 to build an ADA-compliant restroom.
“We worked so hard on this business,” Shelly Schwegel said. “This is my livelihood. All we wanted to do was create a space for people to come and make something and enjoy their friends and family.”
For the past year The 1898, 15521 50th Road, has hosted do-it-yourself home décor workshops, charging about $30 per person for a class that includes all the materials needed. Schwegel originally hosted classes in the barn on the property but moved them to a smaller garage.
Last August, Matt and Shelly received notice that operating the business was in violation of their property’s zoning. The Yorkville Village Board approved a conditional-use permit on Dec. 10, with a list of 28 conditions to keep the business open. Among those conditions: limit classes to 20 attendees, limit hours to 5:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, get proper permits and ensure there is an ADA-compliant restroom on the property.
All of those conditions are now met except for the ADA-compliant restroom. Schwegel has continued to host classes throughout the process — only pre-booked ones, she said — so Racine County, which handles Yorkville’s zoning permits, issued a letter on July 3 ordering The 1898 at Yorkville to cease all business operations until Schwegel obtained permits and installed the ADA-compliant restroom.
“ADA is pretty important stuff,” said Jim DeLuca, Yorkville’s building inspector.
Port-a-potties not enough
Schwegel said she and her husband would be willing to rent an ADA-compliant port-a-potty if requested by class participants, but said they cannot currently afford the cost of installing a full restroom. But that would not fulfill the conditions of the business’ permit.
“If they are having classes in that building, the best thing is to add the toilet and make it permanent for year-round use. We do not ever accept Porta-Johns as a permanent solution because they’re just, it doesn’t make sense,” said Julie Anderson, Racine County’s director of public works and development services. “The codes say that those are not considered permanent bathrooms.”
Anderson added that the bathroom is “a minor investment for a long-term payoff.”
“I would argue that they’ve probably had enough classes over the past year that, if they’d put aside a little money,” they could afford the bathroom, she said.
Matt Schwegel said the couple looked into the possibility of financing the costs of a restroom, but could not afford the rates.
At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Shelly Schwegel tearfully pleaded with trustees to help her out, but board members said they have limited power because ADA compliance is a state requirement. Trustees suggested that Schwegel work with DeLuca to figure out the proper avenues at the state level to try to get the ADA restroom requirement waived.
“I would love to wave a magic wand and make this all go away, but you’ve heard it from him (DeLuca), you’ve heard it from our attorney and there’s only so much we can do right now,” Village President Doug Nelson told Schwegel at the meeting. “Our hands are tied.”
Village trustees and Anderson alike stressed that the business is just one step away from being able to reopen its doors, adding that they want to see The 1898 at Yorkville succeed.
“They are so close to getting this thing approved,” Anderson said. “There’s a huge interest in that type of business.”
Hand out Depends
Adding a bathroom to a property not served by sanitary sewer is expensive. If they have a septic system they can't just add bathrooms to it. If they already have a mound system they will need to make it larger or add a complete new mound. The location just isn't practical. There are storefronts in Union Grove and might work out better for business anyway.
Who is Anderson to tell them they should have set aside the money? She doesn’t know their financial situation. The fact is the govt never sets aside money for what it should be used for. They run to the taxpayers for more. Anderson is a joke. Don’t comment on other people’s financial situation.
The ADA was passed by a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court. I don't know how this applies to a home business that isn't selling any food. Are they trying to get them to move their business into a storefront property with compliant bathroom facilities. Would that mean more property tax coming in? Is it that important to nit pic some of these issues?
Give them a pass on this, local yokels who are drunk with power are not helping anyone.
This is asinine government bureaucracy for some small crafting classes!!!!
Anderson has long been recognized as a buffoon!!!!
Well building and zoning codes need to be reckoned with. ADA compliance is the law. Never know when Jimmie Anderson might stop by on a campaign stop and need to make a pit stop.
"White Box Grant"! Yorkville should do like Racine does and hand out $25K fix-er-upper grants to small business. C'mon Yorkville---do it. It's only taxpayer money.
