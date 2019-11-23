Yorkville board appoints first-ever administrator, treasurer

YORKVILLE — Current Village Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney and Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Ruggaber have received promotions.
They have been appointed as the administrator-clerk and village treasurer, respectively. Both are full-time positions.
The appointments, effective Jan. 1, come after about a year of village trustees mulling the hiring of an administrator. Trustees had previously considered using an outside staffing agency, Premier Solutions Group, to find and hire an administrator this year but eventually decided against it in April.
Talks of hiring an administrator resumed last month when trustees unanimously voted to establish the administrator-clerk and treasurer positions. Trustees decided to appoint McKinney and Ruggaber when they expressed interest in stepping up to the new jobs.
The village will retain the deputy clerk-treasurer position, which will remain as a part-time job and be filled later.
McKinney will be the first Yorkville administrator, though he essentially fills the role already.