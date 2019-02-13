Try 1 month for 99¢
Village of Yorkville News
JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

YORKVILLE — The Village Board on Monday decided to hold off on proceeding with a search for a part-time village administrator — for now.

The village is considering using Premier Solutions Group, a staffing service owned by former Racine County sheriff and County Executive Bill McReynolds, to fill the position, but Village President Sherry Gruhn said she spoke with someone who had used Premier Solutions Group in the past and was not satisfied with the service.

Gruhn and the village trustees decided they would look into that concern before signing with Premier Solutions Group, so they tabled the topic for the time being.

If the village would end up using Premier Solutions Group, the part-time administrator would be an employee of the company, not the village.

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

