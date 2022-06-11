Yogi speaks out after husband senselessly killed: "We can't live on fear"

RACINE — Terrance Blair vowed to not live in fear. In spite of rising violence in Racine, he wanted to continue on. He owned multiple businesses, through which he employed nieces and nephews in the hopes of keeping them off the streets and out of trouble.

Blair spent time behind bars and wanted to keep others out of the situations that led him into those places.

The day before he died, he told his wife "We can't live on fear."

In the early morning hours of May 15, a fight broke out outside of Mr. Kool Sports Bar, which Terrance and Yolanda "Yogi" Blair co-own. Gunshots rang out. Terrance was shot. Yogi held her husband as he bled out, dying before sunrise.

Now, Yogi is vowing to continue on, just as her husband wanted to.

Golden Chicken

Yogi and Terrance were husband and wife but also business partners.

When they heard Golden Chicken, 3523 16th St., was going to close, they took it on themselves to keep the place open.

“He loved that restaurant. He loved owning and being responsible for it. He took pride in it,” Yogi said.

Yogi also owns a pudding business, Yogi’s Pud’n, that had its brick-and-mortar location in Uptown shut down during the pandemic, but continued selling pudding at different locations. “My baby is the pudding at Yogi’s Pud’n, and he just loved being at Golden Chicken.”

After Terrance's death, Yogi was scheduled to return to Golden Chicken for a meeting. But she could not set foot in there, not without Terrance. It was too emotional.

She quickly decided she wanted to sell the business, while loved ones told her she was making a decision too soon after Terrance's killing.

“I've told a lot of people that ‘My heart is broken, but my mind is not,’ ” Yogi said.

While Yogi was skilled in aspects like the running point of service and payroll, she felt she could not do without the skills Terrance brought into their partnership, like cleaning and ordering and maintenance of the restaurant. That, along with the emotional pain, was enough for Yogi to look into selling the restaurant.

That's when Steve and Philip Bennett came into the picture. The twin brothers own Envy Clothing, 232 Main St., and are now taking over Golden Chicken.

They asked Yogi if she would like to remain a partner in the business. She said yes to honor her husband's wishes. She felt like still being part-owner would help her heal as well.

Terrance

Looking back on her marriage, Yogi said "I feel like I was definitely spoiled."

"I didn't have to drive, cook or clean," she said. "He did everything for me. He was just motivated. He had been in the streets and in prison, but he got out and changed his life.”

Yogi said that Terrance put his family first, employing his nieces and nephews to make sure they were not on the streets and to keep them out of trouble. The Blairs were community-oriented and saw the need for children to learn about hard work, customer services, and were devoted to keeping them off the streets.

Taking over the Golden Chicken was a dream for Terrance. Yogi was more hesitant at first.

Yogi said she and Terrance would travel all the time, making large batches of pudding and distributing it gave them the leisure to be able to. With Golden Chicken, they would have to be in Racine all the time, limiting the travel the both of them enjoyed together.

“In my heart, I believe this is what he would have wanted. But he knew that I couldn't handle the business without him, and he couldn't handle it without me. We both had our roles, but I think he would be satisfied with my decision,” Yogi said.

Yogi explained that the reason she and her husband had gone out to attempt to stop the fight May 15 was because of a city policy through which business owners, particularly proprietors of bars, are responsible for patrons of their businesses as they are leaving the property.

Despite being a public parking lot where the fight was occurring, the responsibility of keeping Mr. Kool out of trouble had fallen to the two of them.

Terrance and Yogi had run Mr. Kool for just a couple days before May 15. They didn't want to get fined less than a week into running their business, so Yogi went out to break up the fight.

No one has been charged in relation to the violence that night.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever shot Terrance.

Steve and Philip Bennett

The Bennetts are a pair of entrepreneurial brothers who came to Yogi, whom they had known from the days of the three of them working for Yogi’s uncle in a clothing store off Washington Street, with an offer to partner with her after Terrance’s death.

The Bennetts have restaurant experience, and Yogi hopes the brothers bring some of that expertise to the Golden Chicken.

“I trust this community to support (Golden Chicken), and this community trusts me to run it. I trust that they will keep it going, just like before,” Yogi said.

Golden Chicken is set to be reopened at 5 p.m. on July 5.

One day at a time

Before reopening Mr. Kool, Yogi said they had been contacted by someone who suggested they reschedule the opening in light of the recent shootings in the area. They declined.

“My husband told me 'Yogi, we can't live on fear. We cannot run our business on fear.' And the next day he is killed,” Yogi said.

While she is taking time away right now, Yogi said she plans to keep Yogi’s Pud’n open too. As for Mr. Kool, Yogi currently has no plans on re-opening. In the past month, Yogi said she has not even been able to walk around the corner to go back to where she saw her husband die.

“I'm praying about it," she said. "I don’t know if I want to continue it in honor of him."

“I think he would want me to and not be scared about what happened," Yogi said. "Because that was one of our last conversations about the business. ‘We can’t live on fear.’”

