Yogi's Pud'n
Yolonda Blair of Racine is moving Yogi’s Pud’n to an Uptown storefront, where she'll also sell eclectic home accents such as vases and lamps. She said she will still sell from her food trailer at festivals and farmers markets.

RACINE — It’s not every day you see a pudding shop, much less one that also sells fun, funky home decorations.

But that’s what Yolanda Blair plans to bring to Uptown Racine, a combination of two of her life passions — interior design and pudding.

“I figure if Barnes and Noble can have a cafe and sell books, I can have home accent pieces and sell pudding,” said Blair.

An eye for design

Blair has been an interior decorator for years, working under the company name Pennies Producing Palaces.

Her new shop, called Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique, will be located at 1505 Washington Ave., the site of Blair’s former furniture and accessories resale shop called 3 P’s Unlimited.

3 P’s was open for three years. Then Blair went to New York City for eight months and when she came back, she decided to not reopen the store.

With the Bowltique, instead of furniture she’ll focus on accent pieces for decorating, such as lamps, wall art and vases. The space itself is designed with a “jazzy, eclectic vibe.”

“Nobody has a pudding shop,” said Blair. “I just want it to be a cool little space.”

The home decor will be sold in the back area of the building. In the front, the pudding.

Pudding perfection

Blair’s kept pretty busy over the past year with Yogi’s Pud’n, where she sells pre-packaged homemade pudding out of a food trailer.

When she opened about a year ago, she had 25 flavors she could whip up. Now, she has more than 50 that have passed the taste test.

Blair has about 20 to 30 people she’ll call on to sample a new flavor and grade with a pass/fail. If the majority give the flavor a pass, she’ll roll it out to her customers.

Not every new idea has passed muster.

“I tried to do a chicken and waffle pudding but it was an epic fail,” said Blair. “I’m still going to work on it.”

When she started her pudding business she was renting a commercial kitchen. But now she and her husband, who live upstairs of the shop, have converted one of the back rooms into a commercial kitchen.

“It’s nice because sometimes I feel like getting up at 2 in morning and I make pudding,” she said. “So now I just come down (the stairs). I don’t have to get in the car.”

The front area doesn’t have a sink, so she won’t be able to sell hot drinks such as coffee or tea. Blair plans to focus on pudding and maybe sell some packaged drinks.

“Just pudding,” she said. “For now.”

Uptown Funk

Blair also has fun naming her pudding, staying away from vanilla names, such as vanilla.

“All my puddings have sensual names,” she said. “Like I have a Seductive Strawberry Shortcake, and The Virgin and Naked.”

That’s one reason why she feels at home bringing her pudding/decoration shop to Uptown.

“Here in Uptown I can be eclectic,” she said. “I can have those names and be how I want to be here.”

She’s also excited to be part of the growth she seeing in the neighborhood.

“I like Uptown; its supposed to be up-and-coming,” she said. “We want to be here for a long time.”

Blair is aiming to open Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique by Sept. 15. She still plans on rolling out the food trailer for special events.

