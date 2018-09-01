RACINE — It’s not every day you see a pudding shop, much less one that also sells fun, funky home decorations.
But that’s what Yolanda Blair plans to bring to Uptown Racine, a combination of two of her life passions — interior design and pudding.
“I figure if Barnes and Noble can have a cafe and sell books, I can have home accent pieces and sell pudding,” said Blair.
An eye for design
Blair has been an interior decorator for years, working under the company name Pennies Producing Palaces.
Her new shop, called Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique, will be located at 1505 Washington Ave., the site of Blair’s former furniture and accessories resale shop called 3 P’s Unlimited.
3 P’s was open for three years. Then Blair went to New York City for eight months and when she came back, she decided to not reopen the store.
With the Bowltique, instead of furniture she’ll focus on accent pieces for decorating, such as lamps, wall art and vases. The space itself is designed with a “jazzy, eclectic vibe.”
“Nobody has a pudding shop,” said Blair. “I just want it to be a cool little space.”
The home decor will be sold in the back area of the building. In the front, the pudding.
Pudding perfection
Blair’s kept pretty busy over the past year with Yogi’s Pud’n, where she sells pre-packaged homemade pudding out of a food trailer.
When she opened about a year ago, she had 25 flavors she could whip up. Now, she has more than 50 that have passed the taste test.
Blair has about 20 to 30 people she’ll call on to sample a new flavor and grade with a pass/fail. If the majority give the flavor a pass, she’ll roll it out to her customers.
Not every new idea has passed muster.
“I tried to do a chicken and waffle pudding but it was an epic fail,” said Blair. “I’m still going to work on it.”
When she started her pudding business she was renting a commercial kitchen. But now she and her husband, who live upstairs of the shop, have converted one of the back rooms into a commercial kitchen.
“It’s nice because sometimes I feel like getting up at 2 in morning and I make pudding,” she said. “So now I just come down (the stairs). I don’t have to get in the car.”
The front area doesn’t have a sink, so she won’t be able to sell hot drinks such as coffee or tea. Blair plans to focus on pudding and maybe sell some packaged drinks.
“Just pudding,” she said. “For now.”
Uptown Funk
Blair also has fun naming her pudding, staying away from vanilla names, such as vanilla.
“All my puddings have sensual names,” she said. “Like I have a Seductive Strawberry Shortcake, and The Virgin and Naked.”
That’s one reason why she feels at home bringing her pudding/decoration shop to Uptown.
“Here in Uptown I can be eclectic,” she said. “I can have those names and be how I want to be here.”
She’s also excited to be part of the growth she seeing in the neighborhood.
“I like Uptown; its supposed to be up-and-coming,” she said. “We want to be here for a long time.”
Blair is aiming to open Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique by Sept. 15. She still plans on rolling out the food trailer for special events.
I am happy for you and the community to have your unique in designs and your pudding in the uptown area. I can't wait to try your pudding as I heard good results from it. And get inspired by your designs. I wish you best of luck Yogi.
Need something more to bring people in than just pudding...make it like a small cafe with simple homemade limited menu items/drinks and it will draw people to buy both the accent pieces and the pudding...many small town touristy places are doing this with nice antique shops...soda fountains, cafes, etc... Good luck!
