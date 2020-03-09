YMCA President Collen to retire, Qawi will succeed him

“Reflecting on his many accomplishments,” Holland stated, “Jeff has much of which he can be proud, including the opening of the Sealed Air and Bray Neighborhood Y branches, and the Safety Around Water partnership with SC Johnson and the Racine Unified School District, as well as the creation of programming like Credible Messenger, Focus on Fathers and others designed to address very specific needs in this community.

“It is not the bricks and mortar or dollars raised that we will remember most; it is the lives Jeff touched and those he inspired that come to mind. His legacy will live on, and Q will bring his enthusiasm and energy to the position to further expand on what has been created to date. We’re excited about the future for the Racine Family YMCA, and it is reassuring for the board to know that someone with Q’s talent and experience will help guide us as we work to fulfill our important mission.”

According to the Y, “Qawi has consistently demonstrated excellence in every challenge and opportunity he has been given during his long tenure with the organization. He has been instrumental in the leading the Racine Family YMCA’s growth and has been coached and mentored by Collen and key leaders across the organization in preparation for this transition.”

The Racine Family YMCA was founded in 1873 and is a membership organization open to all people. Its mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Y is dedicated to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility to positively affect the lives of youth and families throughout the community and beyond.

