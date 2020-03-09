YMCA President Collen to retire, Qawi will succeed him

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Family YMCA Monday announced that Jeff Collen, president and CEO, will retire at the end of June and Ahmad Qawi, vice president and chief operations officer, will assume his role on July 1.
David Holland, YMCA board chairman, made the announcement in a news release.
“We have had the good fortune of Jeff’s steady leadership for the past 13 years and it is with a tinge of sadness that we wish him all the best as he embarks on his newest adventure,” Holland stated. “Jeff’s many achievements have touched the lives of thousands of children and families in southeastern Wisconsin, all for the better. His work has helped make the Racine community a place where people thrive and where body, mind and spirit are tended to with great respect. We are grateful for Jeff’s accomplished leadership throughout his tenure and his vision for the future, which is being placed in the very capable hands of Ahmad ‘Q’ Qawi.”
Qawi has been with the Racine Family YMCA for 17 years. For the past three years, the Y stated, he has been working closely with Collen to ensure a smooth transition and “maintain the solid foundation the team built over the past decade or more.”
Qawi has deep roots within the community and joined the organization when the Racine Youth Leadership Academy, where he served as executive director, merged with the YMCA. Qawi will be the first African American to serve in the role of president and CEO of the Racine Family YMCA.
“Reflecting on his many accomplishments,” Holland stated, “Jeff has much of which he can be proud, including the opening of the Sealed Air and Bray Neighborhood Y branches, and the Safety Around Water partnership with SC Johnson and the Racine Unified School District, as well as the creation of programming like Credible Messenger, Focus on Fathers and others designed to address very specific needs in this community.
“It is not the bricks and mortar or dollars raised that we will remember most; it is the lives Jeff touched and those he inspired that come to mind. His legacy will live on, and Q will bring his enthusiasm and energy to the position to further expand on what has been created to date. We’re excited about the future for the Racine Family YMCA, and it is reassuring for the board to know that someone with Q’s talent and experience will help guide us as we work to fulfill our important mission.”
According to the Y, “Qawi has consistently demonstrated excellence in every challenge and opportunity he has been given during his long tenure with the organization. He has been instrumental in the leading the Racine Family YMCA’s growth and has been coached and mentored by Collen and key leaders across the organization in preparation for this transition.”
The Racine Family YMCA was founded in 1873 and is a membership organization open to all people. Its mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Y is dedicated to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility to positively affect the lives of youth and families throughout the community and beyond.