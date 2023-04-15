MOUNT PLEASANT — When Kevin and Claire Weslaski came to Racine 30 years ago, they were facing $19,000 in student loan debt.

Since then, they have “built a wealth of income due to the Racine community,” said Kevin, who is the administrator of Image Management. His wife Claire is the president. “It’s all of the Racine businesses and people that have supported us since we’ve been here.”

So, their way of giving back was donating $1 million to the YMCA Mount Pleasant branch.

The YMCA Mount Pleasant branch is now Image Management Family YMCA, following the $1 million naming commitment from the Weslaskis and a unanimous vote by the YMCA board of directors.

The new name was dedicated Thursday during a ceremony with the YMCA board, YMCA members and Mount Pleasant village leaders.

Brian Lee, a YMCA board member, said he’s been on the board for more than 15 years and was part of planning and opening the Mount Pleasant facility.

“It was a celebration then, it’s a celebration now,” Lee said. “This is a rebirth of our YMCA.”

‘Blessed’ to make the commitment

The Mount Pleasant branch opened in 2012 to serve western Racine and the surrounding area after a community capital campaign.

The naming rights for the branch were previously held by the Sealed Air Corp., a leading campaign contributor.

There had been two Racine-area Sealed Air locations, the satellite office at 1400 N. Newman Road in Mount Pleasant and the company’s extension office at 1300 90th St. in Sturtevant.

They both closed when the company moved its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2017.

Image Management LLC, founded in 2001 by the Weslaskis and located at 610 Main St., Racine, is a website and online marketing campaign designer.

The $1 million gift comes from the Weslaskis, who in addition to Kevin and Claire, include daughter Paige Wood and her husband Nathan Wood; son James and his wife Claire Margaret; and granddaughters Ocean Wood and Darcy Weslaski.

The Weslaskis are longtime members of the Racine Family YMCA.

Kevin said the YMCA community made the Weslaskis’ decision to invest in the organization an easy one.

“Racine has always been good to us since we moved here,” Kevin said. “Racine welcomed us with open arms … We’ve been blessed to make this commitment.”

Paige Wood said her parents worked hard for what they had, having seen that first-hand. She is expected to take over the company, following her parents.

“They always stressed the importance of giving back,” she said. “The future of Racine is bright. Thank you for allowing us to be a small part of that through this donation.”

Cory Sebastian, chair of the Racine Family YMCA board, Racine City Council District 15 alderman and co-owner and COO of Sebastian’s Fine Food and Spirits, 6025 Douglas Ave., said the Weslaski family and Image Management are “tremendous champions for the Y and our community."

“It is truly an honor that they have chosen to name our Mount Pleasant branch," she said, "and we are forever grateful for their generosity and commitment to improving people’s lives in Racine and all of Racine County.”

Jon Agnew, CEO of the Upper Midwest Alliance of YMCAs, said he can tell the Mount Pleasant branch has a strong and rich history of impacting lives.

“This gift, Kevin and Claire, just goes forward with allowing the YMCA to do that even more,” he said.