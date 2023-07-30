RACINE — This summer, Racine Family YMCA is calling on residents to participate in its Back to School Supply Drive.

Donations will go to the Young Leaders Academy program, a YMCA after-school initiative dedicated to helping kids stay on track.

The YMCA is looking for residents to donate school supplies like backpacks, folders, rulers and notebooks. The organization will be accepting donations until Sept. 1.

“It’s really for the underserved kids in our community that are coming to school with nothing and then (are) expected to learn, and they’re already starting a step behind from all the other kids who are privileged to have something as simple as a backpack and a notebook,” said Hailey Haluska, an organizer of the event.

Haluska said she believes this event will help lessen the load for some parents.

“There’s so many kids in need, so I think this small step could be an open door to other things as well,” Haluska said. “If we could take one thing off of the weight of parents, it’s a step in the right direction.”

People interested in donating can drop off items at the Racine Family YMCA Image Management Family Branch, 8501 Campus Drive. They can also bring supplies to the George Bray Center, 924 Center Street.