KENOSHA — Yesterday’s Children — a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes by bands including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots — is performing Saturday, July 8, at the Wyndham Hotel’s “Lakeside Deck,” at 5125 Sixth Ave. on Kenosha’s harbor.

The show is 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, but people who purchase $10 tickets in advance online at PurplePass (https://happeningsmag.com/?p=17432) get a discount and can select a table. Note: This is an outdoor show, but if the weather is bad, it will move into the hotel’s Main Ballroom.

The band first came together in 1965. Yes, 1965 — and is still entertaining audiences.

Although there have been breaks between performances — and 40 or so different members over the years — the music has remained constant, band members say.

Original member Rich Allen — interviewed by the Kenosha News in 2016 — said the group’s first gig was playing outside the J.C. Penney store during Downtown Kenosha’s Crazy Days.

In those early years, Yesterday’s Children played all over the area, from local gigs at the Kenosha Youth Foundation’s “Dry Dock” to performing at Summerfest in 1970.

After getting married and having a career in human resources at Abbott Laboratories, Allen “got the band back together” about 18 years ago, playing in Allen’s backyard for a reunion. Those backyard jam sessions eventually grew into the band performing again.