KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with an Aug. 8 performance by Yesterday’s Children.
The group performs at several local festivals and other venues and plays classic rock favorites.
The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.
The 2023 line up of performers will also include:
- Aug. 15: Midnight Crow
- Aug. 22: Sean McKee Band
- Aug. 29: Boys and Toys
Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.