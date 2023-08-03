KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with an Aug. 8 performance by Yesterday’s Children.

The group performs at several local festivals and other venues and plays classic rock favorites.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The 2023 line up of performers will also include:

Aug. 15: Midnight Crow

Aug. 22: Sean McKee Band

Aug. 29: Boys and Toys

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.