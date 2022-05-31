Yes, there was an anti-circumcision group protesting Friday in Racine and Mount Pleasant

Clad in white jumpsuits with red paint splotches on their crotches, a small group of demonstrators from across the country protested against the act of circumcision Friday at the corner of Highway 20 and Highway 31.

They argue that the act of circumcision, common in the U.S. but not so much in the rest of the world and especially not in Europe, is child abuse.

“We do not want the same act of violence to be enacted on us when we were too young to defend ourselves. The foreskin is a normal, healthy, valuable part of the human genitals,” said one of the organizers, who identified himself as David Atkinson and being from Boston.

Others said they came from as far as Oregon, Colorado and California.

While still largely unheard of, the movement has been gaining momentum for 40 years, if not longer.

Brother K (he said that’s his legal name, having changed it in 1986) said that he first protested against circumcision in 1980 in Sacramento, California, receiving national press coverage.

Brother K — sporting a gray beard, eggshell hat and a pure white jumpsuit save for the red stain symbolizing blood — said he was in college during the late 1960’s protest era. There were protests against the war, in support of gay rights and in favor of legalized abortion, he recalled.

Years later, after Brother K became sexually active, he helped organize more protests in opposition to circumcision.

The anti-circumcision movement is still relatively new, only beginning to appear with prominence in the 1970s, but it has been documented since the early 1800s.

Atkinson said he got introduced to the movement in college, when he read a study about the functions of foreskin, which include protecting the male genitals from damage and providing enhanced sexual pleasure. Like Brother K, Atkinson felt as if he’d been deprived of something because of a decision his parents made before he was even a year old.

The group, known as Bloodstained Men, stopped in the Racine area as part of a three-week Midwest tour. Atkinson said the group tours through different regions about four times a year. The most recent tour ended Saturday in Chicago, after beginning in Chicago on May 2, and continuing through Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Atkinson called the protests he has been part of as part of a drive of “foreskin awareness” and “to prevent violence against children.”

However, according to a British survey published in 2015, “There was no association between male circumcision and … poorer sexual function …

“Circumcised men were as likely as uncircumcised men to report the specific sexual difficulties.”

Another 2012 survey in Denmark found men reported only two differences in sexual performance regardless of if they were circumcised. “The only differences found were that circumcised men had a greater number of sex partners since age 15.” Additionally, circumcised men were only slightly more likely to report having orgasm difficulties — 10 of 95 (10.5%) circumcised men said they had “frequent” difficulties compared to 63 of 1,094 (5.76%) uncircumcised men.

U.S. a rarity in the West

Circumcision is becoming less popular in the U.S. According to a report from Medical News Today, “at its height in the U.S. during the 1960s, the procedure was performed on 83% of baby boys,” but by 2010, that rate had fallen to 77%.

Still, few countries perform more male circumcisions per capita than the U.S.

Among them, according to a report published in Population Health Metrics, are countries where Judaism and Islam are most popular: Iran (reported 100% circumcision rate), Iraq (99%), Yemen (99%), Indonesia (93%), Syria (93%) and Israel (92%).

The rate is far lower in France (14%), the United Kingdom (21%), Germany (11%) and Ireland (1%).

Advocacy

Bloodstained Men claimed there is scientific consensus in Europe that circumcision is harmful, although there remains debate. The rate differences appear to be largely cultural and religious, even as some groups advocate to end circumcision.

One group not advocating for an end to circumcision is the American Academy of Pediatrics, which reported in 2012: “Evaluation of current evidence indicates that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks; furthermore, the benefits of newborn male circumcision justify access to this procedure for families who choose it. Specific benefits from male circumcision were identified for the prevention of urinary tract infections, acquisition of HIV, transmission of some sexually transmitted infections, and penile cancer.”

Those who have their foreskin also can develop what is known as smegma, which Medical News Today describes as “a naturally occurring substance found on the genitals … It is the result of a buildup of skin cells, oil secretions, and moisture. If left to build up, smegma can become smelly or lead to an infection.”

There was some backlash to that 2012 report, which was accused of being infected with a western bias. The Danish Medical Association advises against circumcision, among some other professional groups.

