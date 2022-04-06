Yes, Kwik Trip is interested in DeRango's on Six Mile Road. No, the pizza joint isn't closing anytime soon

CALEDONIA — Yes, Kwik Trip is interested in the DeRango The Pizza King property at 4621 Six Mile Road. No, the pizza and steak restaurant won’t be closing anytime soon.

Tony DeRango said he and the restaurant he owns get up to six calls a day from loyal customers asking when they are closing for good because of rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close.

He aimed to set the record straight with a call to The Journal Times this week.

“There is a deal in the works. But, they (Kwik Trip) have to go through all the ‘proper procedures,’ for lack of a proper term,” he said.

Before his beloved restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, he said the:

Department of Transportation would have to approve changes.

Department of Natural Resources would need to sign off.

Village of Caledonia itself would have to give approval.

The Pizza King, as a result, will be reigning for at least a while more.

“Nothing is for sure” regarding the sale, but for the time being it is still “business as usual” at The Pizza King, DeRango said.

He added that even if the property is sold, he would still be in business on Racine’s north side at 1439 N. Main Street, the location of DeRango’s father’s original business now known as DeRango The Pizza King & Premium Chocolates.

“I’m not retiring by any means,” said DeRango, a 1984 St. Catherine’s High School graduate.

The dining room of the Six Mile Road business, however, remains closed; food is only available through carryout and delivery right now. That has nothing to do with the potential sale, but rather an ongoing staff shortage, DeRango said.

“I’m still looking for staff,” he said. To current and new staff, anyone who works until the location’s last day (whenever that may be) will receive a bonus, DeRango has promised.

Of the potential of Kwik Trip moving in, he said: “I think it’s a good fit for the area. A well-run, Wisconsin-based company.”

Kwik Trip did not reply to requests for comment on this report before press time Tuesday.

