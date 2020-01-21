10 years of Caledonia cemetery records need to be verified; if you bought a plot, contact the village

CALEDONIA — Anyone who purchased a cemetery plot at Caledonia Memorial Cemetery since 2010 has been requested to contact the Village of Caledonia as soon as possible.
Those who purchased a plot at the cemetery, located on Nicholson Road, are asked to call Deputy Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert at 262-835-6414.
The records for the cemetery have not been properly kept over the past decade and the village needs to get its records back up to date.
"We're trying to make verify we have all the correct records," Hoeffert said.
On March 26, 2019, a break-in was reported at the office of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park on Northwestern Avenue in Franksville. Among the items reportedly stolen was burial information from the cemetery.
The person who was supposed to be keeping track of cemetery plots was Jim Svoboda Jr.
He had been the sexton of the cemetery, as well as superintendent of the park. Before he was terminated, Svoboda was a contracted employee of the Village of Mount Pleasant and a paid employee for Caledonia. He now faces criminal charges for more than $335,000 of alleged embezzlement of government/taxpayer money. He has pleaded not guilty.
The Village of Caledonia has since revised its ordinance that governs the cemetery, eliminating the sexton position Svoboda had filled and assigning more record-keeping responsibilities to the village clerk. The new ordinance opens up the possibility of hiring a cemetery director.
On Monday, the Village Board unanimously appointed Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise to be an interim cemetery director.
Among the litany of fraud, forgery and misconduct allegations leveled against Svoboda was that he pocketed $4,000 intended to buy five burial plots in November 2018. He allegedly used that money to fund a vacation to Costa Rica.
Commission changes
The next steps in closing the loopholes that allowed Svoboda to allegedly get away with more than six years of embezzlement are underway.
On Monday, the Caledonia Village Board approved a resolution that would dissolve the Joint Park Commission, a group of volunteers who had been tasked with overseeing the park but have been blamed by some for the failure of oversight that allowed the alleged embezzlement to occur. The park is co-owned by the villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.
Archived minutes show that treasurer's reports were reviewed at almost every Joint Park Commission meeting in 2016 and 2017, and that those reports were repeatedly filed for audit "with no questions." But, starting in 2018, the treasurer's report is no longer mentioned.
Under the new resolution, the Joint Park Commission would be replaced by the Joint Park Transition Commission. That commission would be filled with three people: Caledonia Trustee Tom Weatherston, a Mount Pleasant trustee, and a non-elected resident from either Caledonia or Mount Pleasant.
Before that new commission can be created, an identical resolution must be passed by the Village of Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant's Committee of the Whole has already approved its resolution, which is expected to go before the Village Board next week.
In addition to overseeing the park's day-to-day operations, the newly formed commission will be tasked with creating a long-term plan for the park.
For the time being, most of the responsibilities lie internally with Caledonia, which is currently acting as Joint Park's fiscal agent and is in charge of all personnel decisions with the park.
"It's all over here," Weatherston said.
Caledonia President Jim Dobbs has floated the idea several times during public meetings that perhaps Racine County should take over the park, which has been the home for Kraut Fest, a beer garden and several music festivals.
Despite the scandal, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden still happily plans a return this year, once the weather allows it.
"We are excited to see the park moving in a positive direction and be a part of it's continued revitalization in 2020," Ken Michel, co-owner of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, said in a statement.
