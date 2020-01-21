10 years of Caledonia cemetery records lost; people who bought burial plots should contact village

CALEDONIA — Everyone who purchased a cemetery plot Caledonia Memorial Cemetery since 2010 has been requested to contact the Village of Caledonia as soon as possible.

Those who purchased a plot at the cemetery, located on Nicholson Road, any time since 2010 is asked to call Deputy Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert at 262-835-6414.

The records for the cemetery have not been properly kept over the past decade, or perhaps have been stolen, and the village needs to get its records back up to date.

On March 26, 2019, a break-in was reported at the office of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park on Northwestern Avenue in Franksville. Among the items reportedly stolen was burial information from the cemetery.

The person who was supposed to be keeping track of cemetery plots was Jim Svoboda Jr. He had been the sexton of the cemetery, as well as superintendent of the park. Before he was terminated, Svoboda was a contracted employee of the Village of Mount Pleasant and a paid employee for Caledonia. He now faces criminal charges for more than $335,000 of alleged embezzlement of government/taxpayer money. He has pleaded not guilty.