20 years, 3 months, 18 days. Here's how Racine’s Jane Doe case was solved.

“Year after year after year, we plugged away at this case, never giving up,” Schmaling said during a Friday press conference. “Oftentimes these cases, as we know, grow cold in terms of investigative leads. But they must never grow dust or be forgotten. And of course, never given up on. This was a philosophy from our former sheriffs that we have in this room today. And that remains our philosophy here at the Racine Sheriff’s Office today: Never giving up.”

In October 2013, Schmaling told The Journal Times: “I truly believe that it’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when we identify her.” He was right.

Finding Peggy

The investigation started in July 1999 after Johnson’s body was found by a man walking his dog on 92nd Street in the Town of Raymond (now the Village of Raymond) between Six Mile Road and Seven Mile Road.

The body appeared to have been repeatedly assaulted, was wearing a distinctive western-style man’s shirt with a floral pattern, had sweatpants on, didn’t have any tattoos, had protruding front teeth, did not have blue eyes, was of average height and appeared malnourished.