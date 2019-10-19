103-year-old woman has some advice for young parents and teachers

CALEDONIA — “Don’t live to be 103,” Sonja Becvar joked. “It’s too long.”
Thursday was her 103rd birthday. She celebrated it with cake, friends and a surprise visit from her 77-year-old daughter, Julie Swano.
“My son and I think she will outlive us," Swano said.
For most of her life, Becvar worked as an educator.
Her sage advice for young parents and teachers? “Have ‘em, love ‘em, leave them be.”
“Let them grow up on their own,” she continued.
Swano rebuked modern “helicopter parents.” Mother and daughter believe young people need freedom to grow up well.
“Children are only loaned to you,” Becvar advised during her birthday party Thursday at the Parkview Senior Living Community at 5311 Douglas Ave., where she is the oldest resident. “Let them follow their instincts. Let them do what’s important to them … That’s something I’ve always tried to foster with kids.”
Becvar raised her family on a one-acre “mini farm” in Hollywood, Ill., before moving to the Racine area in 1990, where she became a volunteer at the Racine Zoo for several years.
Swano remembers her dad, who was 61 years old when he died in 1961, teaching her to work the farm so that when she grew up she could be independent and didn’t need a man to do everything for her.
When Becvar was working as a school principal — she retired in the mid-1980s — she said “kids didn’t mind being sent to my office.” She said she was good at helping the students understand the teacher’s perspective, and reminded them that sometimes the students needed to “give allowances to the teachers.”
