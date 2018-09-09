UNION GROVE — Judith Schulz couldn’t sleep Friday night.
She was too excited, waiting to learn what was inside the 100-year-old time capsule within the original cornerstone of the former school that houses the Union Grove Municipal Building.
Schulz, master of ceremonies for the event, wasn’t the only one anxiously awaiting the unveiling.
About 200 people packed into the old school at the corner of highways 11 and 45, along with media from several Milwaukee television stations.
Those there joked that the crowd Saturday was far larger than the crowds they remember for graduations — ceremonies for classes of about eight students or fewer.
The school, built in 1918, was originally called Racine-Kenosha Joint County Training School for Teachers, commonly referred to as the Normal School as teachers’ schools historically were, then renamed Racine-Kenosha Teachers College.
A look back
The school was built in a different era: Racine County residents relied upon their local newspapers for reports from World War I, known then as the Great War.
Inside the time capsule there were four newspapers, along with directories of Racine and Kenosha officials and a lone business card for J.Z. Collier, representing the Racine Times-Call.
The headline of the day for the Racine Times-Call was: “Germans cover retreat by gunfire and gas.”
The Racine Journal News stated “Draft takes war department” and “Yanks are honored for gallant deeds.”
There was also an article reporting: “Extend city water service to the outlying districts in need of it. Council asks city attorney to take up with federal authorities company’s claim it can not lay new mains during the war.”
Abundant memories
While the small time capsule wasn’t able to hold much, the memories in the room Saturday were abundant. The room where the unveiling took place was once the gym and theater area for the school, Janice Fonk fondly remembered.
Fonk, who still lives in the area, attended the school from 1955 to 1963 and remembers the “amazing” Christmas plays they would have in that very room, as well as square dancing.
Other memories included sneaking into the teacher’s lounge and behind the stage.
She shared many of those memories with Rosie Peters of Yorkville, with whom she continues to be friends all these years later.
Peters said one of her fond memories was going to the teacher dorm next door to have graham crackers and milk and watch “Ding Dong School,” a half-hour children’s TV show that aired in the ‘50s.
The dorm next door was for teachers in training, who taught as student-teachers in the classroom.
Linda Schiestle, 67, of Burlington was one of the teachers who received training there.
She graduated in the spring of 1971; her class was the school’s last. She said that she liked having the opportunity to work with students directly during her training, and that it was there that her love for teaching young children was born.
She taught first grade for 37 years at Burlington’s Waller Elementary School, retiring in 2010.
“Lots of good teachers came out of here,” she said.
What’s next?
Now with the time capsule opened, the next step is deciding what to put back in its place. Ideas included an aerial view of Union Grove, cellphone, credit card, flag, political memorabilia and, as they did 100 years ago, a newspaper.
Organizers said they will have to discuss the ideas presented; as of Saturday they didn’t have a date set for when they would be putting the box back.
