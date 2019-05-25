Try 3 months for $3

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash early Friday night at the intersection of Highway Q (104th Street) and Highway U (136th Ave) in the Village of Bristol that resulted in serious injuries to a 7-year-old child.

The crash site is about a mile west of Interstate 94.

At approximately 6:22 p.m. Friday, the Kenosha County Sheriff Department and the Bristol Fire and Rescue Department responded to the intersection for a report of a crash. According to the Sheriff's Department, preliminary investigation revealed that  a Volkswagen sports utility vehicle was struck from behind by a Dodge pickup.

The Volkswagen’s driver and a 7-year-old child passenger were injured as a result of the crash. The child was transported to Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Two other passengers in the Volkswagen reported no injuries.

The driver of the pickup also suffered from injuries due to the crash and was transported to Aurora Kenosha Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Friday night. The  Sheriff’s Department reminded motorists to stay vigilant while driving during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

