RACINE — Victor Valenica just wants to see smiles.
And on Sunday, he succeeded in creating them by passing out coupons for free scoops of custard to 15 lucky recipients at Culver’s, 5801 21st Street. He had been saving the coupons for months, collecting one from each of the kids’ meals he’s received from one of his favorite restaurants.
Sunday was National Random Acts of Kindness Day, or #RAKDay, a holiday that might as well have been created for people like Victor, who is a Pre-kindergarten student at Goodland Elementary School.
For more than a year now, this 5-year-old has led a campaign to spread happiness in Racine, and his benevolence has started getting attention from people outside of the city, and outside the state.
More than custard
Victor’s good deeds are detailed on a Facebook page: Victor’s Show Us Your Smile Project, which now has more than 300 likes.
In the past two years, Victor (with help from his mom, grandma, and other friends and family members) has made more than 100 “survival bags” filled with candy to share with police officers; donated rummage-sale earnings to two local teachers; passed out quarters and soap at laundromats; and given popsicles to construction workers who were repaving Ohio Street last summer.
“I bet they’re hot,” Victor told his mom at the time.
He also has raised fundsand donated survival bags and bus passes to Veterans Village — the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s tiny homes complex on Yout Street — where Victor has befriended the service dog, Freedom.
In August, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office featured the young man in its lip sync music video: “This Is My Town.”
During Sunday’s giveaway, Victor wore a new bright yellow T-shirt with the inscription #VictorsShowUsYourSmiles. His mom, Savannah Valencia, wore a similar “kindness is contagious” tee. The shirts were made by Naer’s Stitch N Such, a clothing and home décor business based in northern Utah.
The Valencias have never met the T-shirt donor, but were contacted after its owner was told about Victor’s acts of kindness.
The message of kindness is spreading.
Kindness and shyness
Savannah has been able to use her son’s generous nature to overcome a dose of social anxiety.
“He’s shy, so this is one of the ways we work on his shyness,” she said. “We started to see what would work to get him to interact more.”
Pretty much all of Victor’s projects are his own idea, although Savannah will sometimes have to coax the best ideas out of her son.
“He’ll say something and I’ll give a suggestion,” she said of their random act of kindness teamwork. “It was like a domino effect.”
When asked why he wanted to give away the custard coupons, Victor didn’t have to think about his answer for long: “So they could feel super happy.”
The best lesson to teach is to be kind and not call the newspaper and brag about it.
