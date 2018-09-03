UNION GROVE — The public is invited to a rare opportunity to be part of a historic ceremony: the opening of an original cornerstone with a 100-year-old time capsule at the former Racine-Kenosha Teachers College.
The cornerstone and time capsule box of the building at the southeast corner of highways 11 and 45, which now serves as the Union Grove Municipal Building, is to be opened at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. This cornerstone represents Racine County and Kenosha County working together in the important endeavor of local education in the early 20th century.
In 1918, through a joint effort of the Racine and Kenosha county boards, the school was built by the taxpayers of both counties and was originally called Racine-Kenosha Joint County Training School for Teachers. It was also known as the normal school, a common term to describe a teacher-training institution. It was later renamed Racine-Kenosha Teachers College.
The school has a connection to many people in the area, including teachers who studied there, children who were in the institution's model school, board members from both counties, 82 rural schools that had “cadet teachers” (student teachers), certified teachers who taught at those little local schools and the thousands of children educated by these teachers.
Ceremony with mystery
The cornerstone opening ceremony is to begin outside with an official welcome, a flag presentation by the Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171, and, just as it was in 1918 during the laying of the cornerstone, a singing of a stanza of "America." Next, the sealed copper box is to be removed from the cornerstone, where it has been for 100 years. The time capsule box will be carried, with ceremony, inside to the former gymnasium, now called the community room.
Guests, Union Grove officials, county-board dignitaries of both counties, descendants and family members of the 1918 original organizers and founders are to be recognized. Proclamations will be displayed, marking the historic day.
Visitors will be invited to sign the guest book, because it will become a part of history, when it is placed inside the copper box and returned to the cornerstone for another 100 years. Visitors may also help make history with suggestions of other items that might go into the box.
Opening the sealed copper box and the removal the items will be the featured event. Removal of these historic contents will be done with careful preservation standards as well as a great deal of anticipation.
“What’s in the box is the mystery and question of the event. While there are traditional types of items found in cornerstones, no one living knows for sure what will be found. In the 1918 speech, when they laid the cornerstone, there were comments about the then-current Great War (World War I), so perhaps there will be a connection to the war, among other things, we hope,” said Judith Schulz, cornerstone historian, and cornerstone committee co-chair.
“The citizens of 1918 who laid the cornerstone put these items inside the time capsule, meant to be found by future generations. Honoring that tradition, we will be opening the cornerstone and the sealed copper box, a look into our history,” said Marge Martin, cornerstone committee co-chair.
There is a large bronze plaque on the wall inside the building naming 16 people. The plaque names just one woman: Isabelle Swantz. She was the secretary of the school's original board and was later elected Racine County superintendent of schools in 1919, a high accomplishment in that era. Isabelle is the great-aunt of Marge Martin.
Schulz’s great-grandfather, A.C. Kappel, was one of the contractors of the building in 1918 and is named on the plaque. When the cornerstone was laid in 1918 the master of ceremonies was P. Walter Peterson, also named on the plaque and a lifelong friend of Kappel. Now, 100 years later, Kappel’s great granddaughter is part of the opening of the cornerstone as the emcee.
Cornerstone committee members have researched the 16 names on the plaque and others of the era, and are looking forward to meeting descendants and family members of the 1918 people who were instrumental in the founding of the school and constructing the building.
The names on the 1918 plaque, include J.J. Barrows, W.J. Callender, R.L. Cundy, M.H. Herzog, P. Walter Petersen, Judge C.E. Randall, F.O. Rowbottom, Thomas S. Scott, William W. Storms, Isabelle Swantz, George W. Waller, Richard A. Dowse, the architect: A. Arthur Guilbert, and the contractors: Andrew C. Kappel and the construction company Bongard & Christensen.
Others of prominent roles at the school’s beginning include: Rev. H.P. Fruhling, Edith McEachron, Mr. Overson, Assistant Principal Blanche E. Roberts, Prof. A. J. Ruzicka, Emil Ruziicka, and Principal Arthur J. Smith.
History Display
After the ceremony, the items found inside the time capsule are to be displayed, along with a special exhibit of the history of the building, contracts, floor plans, selected minutes, news articles, photographs, proclamations by local governments marking the historic event, maps of the rural schools of Racine County and Kenosha County and memorabilia.
There are more than 30 people serving on the committee and as volunteers at the event, presented by History Seekers of the Union Grove Area.
More about attending
The building is handicapped-accessible. Parking is available next to the municipal building and nearby at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1610 Main St. (Highway 45 South).
For more information details, photos and updates visit the website: www.historyseekers.org and the Facebook page "History Seekers of the Union Grove Area” or contact Marge Martin (262) 994-3344; info@historyseekers.org or Judith Schulz at 262 763-3946.
