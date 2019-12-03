13-year-old Build-A-Bow founder beats Guinness World Record

Hart-Upendo, a student at Gifford K-8 School in Caledonia, learned how to make a bow tie when he was 5 years old and started his Build-A-Bow business four years later. The business, based in his home, offers custom bow-ties using a plethora of colorful fabric options. He also does special events at which he leads kids through making their own ties and uses his platform to bring awareness to issues like bullying.

Just two days after his world record attempt, Hart-Upendo learned that a documentary he’s featured in, “You’re Not Alone” won a regional Emmy. The documentary, produced by Milwaukee PBS in conjunction with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the USA Today Network, features the stories of four young people who have dealt with mental health struggles, and urges watchers to get help if they need it.

Hart-Upendo decided to share his story to bring awareness to bullying and how it affected his mental health. At one point he even contemplated suicide. Upendo initially did not want her son to be featured in the film, because she did not want him to be bullied when people found out that she was a teen mother and that they had been homeless.

But Hart-Upendo convinced his mother to let him share his story, in the hopes that it might help others going through similar struggles.

