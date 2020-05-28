Xperience Fitness lists Racine location as “Permanently Closed"

RACINE COUNTY — When Xperience Fitness reopens its Wisconsin clubs on June 1, Racine’s will not be among those reopening.
The Racine Xperience Fitness at 5201 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, is listed as “Permanently Closed” on the corporate website and a corporate representative on Wednesday confirmed it would not be reopening.
Xperience Fitness closed all 15 of its locations — ten in Wisconsin and five in Minnesota—effective March 16 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s website noted the soon-to-be reopened Wisconsin locations will operate with shortened hours, some limitations on equipment and amenities, and a variety of safety and sanitation protocols in place, including social distancing measures.
According to the Xperience Fitness website, the company numbers some 130,000 members and nearly 1,000 “team member” employees and operates Wisconsin clubs in Greenfield, Waukesha, Hales Corners, West Allis, Brookfield, Appleton, Green Bay, Suamico and Menasha.
At one point, Xperience Fitness operated 17 locations according to information on the website. The company’s Minnesota clubs remain temporarily closed until the state’s implementation of phase 4 of the Minnesota Stay Safe Plan.
David Yandel, owner of Racine’s Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., confirmed to The Journal Times on Wednesday the permanent closure of the local Xperience Fitness club.
“Yeah, they have closed,” he said. “I had reached out to them to try to purchase some equipment from them and they said that they transferred all their equipment to other Xperience Fitness locations in the area.”
Competitors look to benefit
Xperience’s local closure will likely benefit other Racine area fitness businesses as they benefit from diminished local competition and the prospect of inking new memberships as former Xperience Fitness members look for alternative workout venues.
While Yandel has yet to land any new memberships from the closure of the Racine Xperience Fitness, he noted Harbor Park CrossFit had received several informational inquiries from former Xperience Fitness members “shopping around” for a new health and wellness facility.
At Olympus Fitness, 4211 Green Bay Road, owner Mike Vences reported to The Journal Times that he has already gained several new memberships from former Racine Xperience Fitness members.
“We haven’t seen a flood, but we’ve definitely seen some come our way,” said Vences, who took over ownership of Olympus last November.
COVID packs financial hit
Any additional business generated by Xperience Fitnesss’ departure from Racine County will be welcome news to area gyms and fitness centers impacted by the widespread economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, including protracted government-mandated closures of businesses deemed “non-essential” and various operating restrictions on newly reopened businesses.
“The closure was definitely a hit,” said Olympus’ Vences. “Like any small business, you need the revenue to counteract the overhead.”
Added Harbor Park CrossFit’s Yandel, “Like any major service industry, which is what we are, it does impact us quite a bit. It’s impacted us because we can’t allow the normal amount of people in our facility … It’s a challenge, but we’re willing to work around it…”
COVID response criticized
Yandel, who recently made headlines with his lawsuit against the City of Racine and Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox for implementation of the city’s local Safer at Home order, is of the opinion that COVID-spurred governmental restrictions on gyms and health and wellness-oriented fitness centers are counterproductive to the public health.
“It’s created a situation where there’s two types of people – the people who are really freaked out about it and the people who are health-conscious and realize that health is important,” he explained. “The main thing that discourages me, as a gym owner, is when the city told everybody to stay at home and sit on the couch – and that’s exactly what we want to prevent.”
