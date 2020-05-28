Xperience Fitness lists Racine location as “Permanently Closed"

“Yeah, they have closed,” he said. “I had reached out to them to try to purchase some equipment from them and they said that they transferred all their equipment to other Xperience Fitness locations in the area.”

Competitors look to benefit

Xperience’s local closure will likely benefit other Racine area fitness businesses as they benefit from diminished local competition and the prospect of inking new memberships as former Xperience Fitness members look for alternative workout venues.

While Yandel has yet to land any new memberships from the closure of the Racine Xperience Fitness, he noted Harbor Park CrossFit had received several informational inquiries from former Xperience Fitness members “shopping around” for a new health and wellness facility.

At Olympus Fitness, 4211 Green Bay Road, owner Mike Vences reported to The Journal Times that he has already gained several new memberships from former Racine Xperience Fitness members.

“We haven’t seen a flood, but we’ve definitely seen some come our way,” said Vences, who took over ownership of Olympus last November.

COVID packs financial hit