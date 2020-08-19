Wustum Museum to reopen Sept. 2

RACINE — In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Art Museum (RAM) and RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts temporarily closed their doors back in March. RAM reopened its Downtown Racine campus on Aug. 5 and now Wustum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Similar to the Downtown Racine campus, Wustum Museum is resuming operation with limited from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The museums are monitoring the current health situation and will phase into traditional operating hours when it is safe to do so.
To promote safe social distancing, Wustum is limiting the number of museum guests to 25 people. Those who arrive after reaching this occupancy limit will be invited to leave their cell phone number with reception staff and will receive a call once there is vacancy.
Museum staff established in-depth sanitation procedures for both public and private spaces to ensure a safe environment for guests. Public spaces are cleaned each morning prior to opening, and high-contact items such as door handles and countertops are sanitized multiple times throughout the day. Staff and visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times.
Biennial exhibit
Opening alongside the museum is the biennial exhibition "Wisconsin Photography 2020" — a statewide competition organized by the museum since 1979. Featuring 85 pieces from 30 Wisconsin photographers, this year's show will be on view through Nov. 28.
The juried exhibition received online submissions from all over the state. Of 1,040 pieces submitted by 104 artists, approximately one-third of the artists were accepted into this year’s show. Lisa Volpe, this year's exhibit juror, is the associate curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas.
Since attendance usually surpasses the current Wustum capacity of 25 visitors for this event, a virtual opening reception and awards ceremony will be held online this year at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 via the video conference app Zoom. A link to participate will be available at ramart.org near the end of August.
