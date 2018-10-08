RACINE — In the wake of high-profile allegations of sexual assault against celebrities and public figures over the past two years, some are asking why the accusers didn’t come forward sooner — sometimes decades after alleged incidents.
Lyn Hildenbrand, director of the Women’s Resource Center in Racine, knows there are many reasons that women stay silent about domestic and sexual abuse.
She said many victims feel shame, don’t want the perpetrator to be punished or are scared that they won’t be believed. Some also blame themselves.
“You can’t believe you allowed yourself to get into this position,” Hildenbrand said. “You just keep it inside because it’s humiliating and you feel like you did something to make this happen or allowed this to happen to you.”
The WRC
The Women’s Resource Center is a shelter for victims of domestic violence and abuse with locations on both sides of the county, but it also provides counseling services and other support to survivors of abuse and their families.
On Sept. 27, Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both high school students, testified about the allegations in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Although there isn’t a television at the Women’s Resource Center where the women could watch the testimony, the subject of survivors being doubted did come up during a group session, Hildenbrand said. She said some survivors worry that if someone like Ford isn’t believed at the national level, that might mean their stories will be doubted locally.
“People talk about being frustrated that they’re not being listened to,” Hildenbrand said.
Watching testimony like Ford’s, about an assault, could also lead to re-traumatization for anyone who’s had a similar experience, Hildenbrand said.
Hildenbrand, herself a victim, urges that loved ones and confidants take those who come forward with stories of assault and abuse at their word.
“You just don’t know what they’ve been through,” she said. “And you have to believe what they’re telling you, because it’s hard, hard, hard to come forward and say, ‘This happened to me’.”
Help is available
Hildenbrand advises that victims of abuse in need of help contact the WRC’s 24-hour crisis line at 262-633-3233.
“Our biggest thing is to be a good listening ear and to be sympathetic and empathetic and to help them problem solve and come up with a safety plan,” Hildebrand said.
The WRC’s goal is to help victims achieve safety and self-sufficiency.
“We’re here to help in any way we can,” Hildenbrand said. “We’re going to listen and believe and create an action plan for you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.