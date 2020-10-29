 Skip to main content
Would free parking on weekends help Downtown? Committee shuts down idea because of 'tough budgetary period'
Would free parking on weekends help Downtown? Committee shuts down idea because of 'tough budgetary period'

RACINE — Would free parking in the ramps over the weekend entice more people Downtown over the weekend? And could the city afford it? The city doesn’t plan to find out answers to those questions.

The questions were before the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday, but members of the committee ultimately decided to shelve the question of free weekend parking, citing financial reasons.

Henry Perez

Perez

Alderman Henry Perez raised the issue in a letter to the committee, noting free weekend parking in the city’s parking ramps might entice more shoppers Downtown.

Michael Maierle, manager of the city’s transit and parking system, addressed the fiscal impact of free parking downtown over the weekend. He said the city receives about $300 per weekend and at that rate would receive $15,000 over the next year — revenue the utility uses to offset expenses. As one example of those expenses, he noted the electrical bill for the parking ramp is $62,000 per year.

In addition, there is a major maintenance project in the parking garage in reference to structural works that costs $200,000.

Maierle pointed out that revenue is already down because of COVID and its accompanying recession. Use of the parking ramps is down 82%.

Michael Maierle

Maierle

“This is a tough budgetary period for us,” Maierle said, “and it kind of raises serious questions about how you want to pay for parking expenses.”

If the recommendation was adopted, the city could consider other options for offsetting expenses, such as increasing rates somewhere else in the parking system or cutting services.

Trevor Jung

Jung

Alderman Trevor Jung said free downtown parking over the weekend would be neither prudent nor effective at this particular time.

“I think that it’s important that Alderman Perez is thinking about business Downtown and creating an environment that’s conducive to folks spending money in our prized commercial district,” he said.

Jung concluded by reiterating that it’s a tight budget year and parking is already affordable.

The 2021 budget process continues into next week.

