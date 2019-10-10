MOUNT PLEASANT — The construction worker who was seriously injured after a work-site injury Monday remained hospitalized at Froedtert Hospital as of Thursday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday near the area of Old Fancher Road and Highway H, South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief Jon Keiser told The Journal Times Monday.
According to police radio dispatch reports, the worker sustained a chest injury after he was impaled with a metal rod. The worker was performing telecommunications utility work at the time of the incident.
Flight for Life was initially called, but Keiser said paramedics transported the patient to Ascension All Saints hospital to let hospital staff decide whether to transport the patient for more advanced care. He was eventually flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa about an hour after the call.
Mount Pleasant Police said Thursday that the injured worker remained hospitalized, but had been moved to a general room.
No additional information about the incident or the injured worked had been released.
