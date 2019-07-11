OAK CREEK — Zachary Dassow — a 24-year-old Kansasville man — has been identified as the construction worker who fell to his death Wednesday at the future Oak Creek Amazon site, Oak Creek police announced Thursday.
Dassow reportedly drove a four-wheel ATV out of an upper-level window at the site shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday and fell 30 to 40 feet to his death, police said. Oak Creek Fire Department personnel transported Dassow to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he was pronounced dead.
The future Amazon fulfillment center is located at 9700 S. 13th St. (Highway V), less than two miles north of the Racine-Milwaukee county line. The center is expected to employ 1,500 workers and open in 2020.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also investigating the incident.