Worker injured in fire at metal heat treating business on Eighth Street in Racine

RACINE — A fire Wednesday at Hestia Heat Treating, 1215 Eighth St., left one person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department, which credited a quick call to 911 in helping prevent serious damage.

Total damage of the property is estimated at $4,000.

Road construction workers called 911 at 10:20 a.m. after seeing smoke and fire coming from a rooftop exhaust atop Hestia Heat Treating. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched and responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, a paramedic rescue squad, battalion chief, safety officer and fire investigator, for a total of 21 responders.

Firefighters used dry chemical and water fire extinguishers to snuff fire on the roof and in the machinery on the factory floor. The rooftop exhaust had to be opened and some rubber roof material was removed to access and extinguish the fire, the release stated.

A 53-year-old employee fell from a ladder as he carried fire extinguishers to the roof to put out the fire. Med 1 fire/medics treated the man for fall injuries and transported him to Ascension All Saints’ emergency room. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from a welding repair operation spark, which ignited fine dust particles located on the inner walls of exhaust ductwork above a heat-treating furnace. Fire traveled through the exhaust, damaged the rooftop exhaust stack and ignited the rubber roof membrane.

Workers returned the plant to normal operations after a short evacuation to allow firefighters to remove heavy smoke from the plant.

“The immediate call to 911 prevented this fire from becoming a catastrophic loss, which could have shut down the business and idled workers indefinitely,” the release stated. “Owners, managers, and citizens are urged to promptly call 911 any time an emergency is identified. This allows the Fire Department to minimize injuries and property loss due to fire.”

