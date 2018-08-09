LAKE GENEVA — A construction worker was seriously injured Thursday after falling 30 feet at a church construction site.
The church is being built on Bloomfield Road, east of Highway 120, southeast of Downtown Lake Geneva. Workers were installing large concrete spans when the accident occurred, just before 1:30 p.m., Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson, public information officer for the Lake Geneva Fire Department, reported.
Rescue personnel cared for the patient at the scene and then transported him to a landing zone at Veteran’s Park on Townline Road, a few blocks north of the accident site, where Flight for Life landed. The patient was flown to Mercy Janesville Hospital with traumatic injuries. His condition was not released.
Crews cleared the scene at 2:10 p.m. The Lake Geneva Police Department and the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Department also responded to the incident.
