OAK CREEK — A construction worker at the future Amazon site in Oak Creek was killed Wednesday after falling 30 to 40 feet, Oak Creek Police announced Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded to the site, 9700 S. 13th St. (Highway V), less than two miles north of the Racine-Milwaukee county line, at 10:09 a.m.
A caller reported that the worker was operating a piece of equipment on an upper floor and fell out of an open window area, police said. Responders from the Oak Creek Fire Department transported the worker to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where the worker was later pronounced dead.
As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had not released the deceased worker's name.
Oak Creek Police are investigating the industrial accident with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators.