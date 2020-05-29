You are the owner of this article.
Worker cleaning debris hit, killed on I-94 in Racine County
Worker cleaning debris hit, killed on I-94 in Racine County

RAYMOND — A Freeway Service patrol employee who was clearing debris from the roadway on Interstate 94 was struck Friday morning by a passing vehicle and died from his injuries.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 9:20 a.m. Friday a Freeway Service truck was traveling north on Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road. The driver stopped, turned on his truck’s emergency lights and emerged from the vehicle to remove debris from the road.

While the driver was outside the vehicle, he was struck by a passing semitrailer. The injuries he sustained were fatal. The driver’s name was not being released until family members are notified, the State Patrol said.

The semitrailer and its driver were later located in Fond du Lac County. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday, the State Patrol reported.

In January 1998, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation initiated the Enhancement Freeway Patrol in Milwaukee County. It was operated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Also, in June of that year, WisDOT established the Gateway Patrol program, which provided services along I-94 in Racine and Kenosha counties, and was operated by private towing services. In 2008, both of these programs were consolidated into one program and were renamed as the Freeway Service Team program.

Freeway Service Team members help clear traffic incidents, move disabled vehicles and manage other traffic hazards.

