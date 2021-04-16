Work underway on natural gas pipeline through Racine County

The plan

The $186 million project is being overseen by contractor Minnesota Ltd., of Big Lake, Minnesota.

Burlington Town Administrator Brian Graziano said the green pipeline scattered along highly visible areas near Highway 83 and elsewhere has not gone unnoticed by townsfolk. Graziano, however, said he is confident that the project will not cause any major troubles for the town.

“We have received calls on the project to see what is going on,” he said. “I know that all parties must adhere to strict DNR and state standards in the planning and construction.”

The DNR gave We Energies permission to clear trees, temporarily disturb wetlands, and to cross more than 20 navigable rivers and other waterways.

DNR section chief Benjamin Callan said work is progressing without any issues or problems.

Because of the size of the pipeline route, Callan said, it would be challenging to complete such an undertaking without temporary disturbance of wetlands or other environmentally sensitive lands.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It would be very difficult, if not impossible,” he said. “It’s a large project that’s got many facets.”