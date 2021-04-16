 Skip to main content
Work underway on natural gas pipeline through Racine County
We Energies natural gas pipeline under construction town of Burlington

A 24-inch pipeline sits ready to be buried underground in the Town of Burlington as part of the We Energies "Lakeshore Lateral" project to deliver more natural gas to southeastern Wisconsin.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A pipeline to deliver more natural gas to southeastern Wisconsin is cutting a path across Racine County in a project that has temporarily dotted the landscape with green pipeline segments.

We Energies is building the 46-mile pipeline to bring enough natural gas to the region to power the equivalent of 77,000 homes during a typical Wisconsin winter day.

En route from Whitewater to its destination near Kenosha, the pipeline (using 24-inch pipes) is being installed in an east-west configuration that cuts through the Town of Burlington and City of Burlington, and runs just south of Union Grove.

Pipeline waiting to be assembled in town of Burlington for natural gas project

The "Lakeshore Lateral" natural gas pipeline for We Energies will cross about 46 miles, including nine miles in Racine County, where these segments are waiting to be assembled in the Town of Burlington.

Although large segments of green pipeline can be seen sitting above ground along the route, crews eventually will bury the pipeline underground. From there, the operation will be largely unseen by the public.

“Generally people aren’t going to know that anything was installed,” said Matt Fehler, an operations manager for We Energies.

The Milwaukee-based utility company has received approval for the large pipeline project, known as the “Lakeshore Lateral,” from both the state Public Service Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Work began last year. We Energies expects to have the pipeline completed by the end of 2021.

The plan

The $186 million project is being overseen by contractor Minnesota Ltd., of Big Lake, Minnesota.

Brian Graziano, Town of Burlington administrator

Graziano

Burlington Town Administrator Brian Graziano said the green pipeline scattered along highly visible areas near Highway 83 and elsewhere has not gone unnoticed by townsfolk. Graziano, however, said he is confident that the project will not cause any major troubles for the town.

“We have received calls on the project to see what is going on,” he said. “I know that all parties must adhere to strict DNR and state standards in the planning and construction.”

The DNR gave We Energies permission to clear trees, temporarily disturb wetlands, and to cross more than 20 navigable rivers and other waterways.

DNR section chief Benjamin Callan said work is progressing without any issues or problems.

Because of the size of the pipeline route, Callan said, it would be challenging to complete such an undertaking without temporary disturbance of wetlands or other environmentally sensitive lands.

“It would be very difficult, if not impossible,” he said. “It’s a large project that’s got many facets.”

Starting in Whitewater, where We Energies already has a natural gas station, the pipeline will extend through Walworth County north of Lake Geneva, then across Racine County and Kenosha County to reach another station in the Town of Paris, just west of Kenosha.

Map of "Lakeshore Lateral" natural gas pipeline

A map provided by We Energies shows the 46-mile route of the "Lakeshore Lateral" natural gas pipeline, from Whitewater on the left to the Town Paris in Kenosha County on the right. 

A similar pipeline already directs natural gas from Whitewater to Waukesha County. An alternate route for the new pipeline was located farther north in Racine County and would have passed through Rochester and Yorkville, but state officials and We Energies agreed on the current route.

Nine miles of the 46-mile route is in Racine County. Out of an estimated 100 private landowners involved, 19 are in Racine County.

Each property owner is compensated for giving We Energies an easement to access their property for the underground gas line.

Most landowners cooperate

David Boilini, a landowner in the Town of Burlington, is permitting the utility company to cut across a 425-acre farm that he owns near Highway 83 and Liberty Drive. Despite the temporary disruption of farming activities and the general inconvenience, Boilini said, he recognizes that the region is growing and that more energy sources are needed to support that growth. He never really considered fighting the easement request.

“This stuff has to happen,” he said. “It’s really a necessary evil.”

We Energies has been planning the project for years to improve the supply of natural gas available to power homes and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

Public hearings were held last year. Negotiations with landowners started even before that.

Brendan Conway (copy)

Conway

Easement negotiations have been completed with all landowners, except one in Walworth County. We Energies officials are confident that the project will remain on schedule for completion this year.

“We’ve done a lot of outreach,” company spokesman Brendan Conway said. “We know that we cannot be successful with our projects if we’re not working hand in hand with our customers.”

