Work to begin next week on Highway 11 from Kearney Avenue to Highway 32

Work on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) from Kearney Avenue to just west of Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) is scheduled to begin next week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday in a news release. 

A.W. Oakes is the prime contractor for the $3.6 million project and will implement the following, according to the news release:

  • Remove existing roadway.
  • Replace base aggregate.
  • Place new concrete pavement.
  • Place new concrete curb and gutter.
  • New signals and lighting.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 23, and to be complete by Sept. 1. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For additional project information visit; https://projects.511wi.gov/wis11rac/

