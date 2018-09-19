CALEDONIA — After being approved for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the village will only have to pay a little more than a quarter of the cost to construct a new bridge over Hoods Creek, east of Highway 38.
The estimate for to construct the Hoods Creek bridge is $493,055. Funds allocated from the WisDOT’s Local Bridge Program are planned to pay for $354,444 of that, with Caledonia covering the remaining $138,611, 26.7 percent of the total cost.
According to a resolution passed by the Village Board on Monday, $103,500 has already been spent on design and state review of the plan for the new bridge, 80 percent of which was covered through the state’s Local Bridge Program.
The state started looking into replacing the bridge in fall 2016, four years after the structure had already been “deemed obsolete,” according to a Journal Times report.
Rust has eaten away at much of the structure, leaving visible holes on the sides of the metal that holds up the concrete roadway.
“This has been on the books for many, many years,” Village President Jim Dobbs said.
A new crossing
The estimated cost to replace the bridge in 2016 was about $45,000 less than the current estimate, according to Anthony Bunkelman, the Caledonia Utility director and village engineer. Had the original plan gone through, construction was supposed to have begun this summer. Now, construction is planned to start in 2020.
“That was the soonest we could get (the DOT) to move forward on construction,” Bunkelman said.
The bridge, built in 1953, only allows one car to pass at a time and is less than 34 feet long and 21 feet wide. It is also the the only way in or out of the residential areas near Hoods Creek Road.
The new bridge is planned to be slightly bigger than the current one, at 24 feet wide and 34 feet long. It will also stand about one foot higher, according to Bunkelman, to allow more water to safely flow underneath.
When construction begins in 2020, Bunkelman said that the plan is to construct a short-term crossing over Hoods Creek so that residents can still get to and from their homes while the permanent bridge is being reconstructed.
The village is paying extra to construct an extended approach of up to 300 feet, which will provide a smoother incline for motorists crossing the bridge. The 300-foot approach will increase the village’s costs by $50,000, since WisDOT will only help pay for approaches of 50 feet or less.
“I could not get them to bite on that,” Bunkelman said.
