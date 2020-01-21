Work continues to protect watershed near Foxconn site

Two of the main goals of the MOU are to reduce the stormwater runoff and increase habitats for native species.

Although specifics on how to restore the watershed have not been established, one detail likely to remain is a 150-foot buffer on each side of the tributary which is about 36 acres of wetlands within that corridor.

The project is estimated to cost $3 million to $4 million.

The hope is to restore the natural beauty of the area as well as possible as development is going on around it, Giordano said.

“It puts the valley, this beautiful valley, back into this project,” Giordano said. “The world is watching. I see articles all the time across the country about Foxconn and about this development. And I think this is an incredible opportunity to show them that this community can find a win-win.”

Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for Mount Pleasant, said the main funding mechanism for the project is anticipated to be grants.

“There are a number of grants out there, of associations that are looking for things to fund,” Lois said. “This fits a lot of their criteria.”

‘Not a one-year project’