Work continues on Downtown Racine apartments after one of the walls appeared to be buckling

RACINE — The streets around McMynn Towers in Downtown Racine remain closed as construction crews make repairs to a potential buckle in the exterior eastern-facing wall around the sixth floor.

Located on the lakefront at the corner of 7th and Lake Streets, McMynn Towers bills itself as affordable housing for seniors and those with disabilities. Rodney Tapp, president of Meridian, the company that manages McMynn Tower, said no one was displaced as a result of the issue with the eastern-facing wall.

Façade

Events began on Saturday, Aug. 25, when Ralph Nichols, who is a building inspector for the city, was notified that a brick had fallen off McMynn Tower.

He arrived within half-an-hour to inspect the tower and observed that it appeared the brick façade was pulling away from the structure in three places; though, there were no signs of any bricks on the ground.

As a safety measure, Nichols had barricades installed to close off the surrounding streets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tapp said Meridian also put up a fence 8-feet tall because “we wanted to put all precautions in place.”

The city reported Meridian staff worked quickly the day the problem was discovered.