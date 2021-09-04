Work continues on Downtown Racine apartments after one of the walls appeared to be buckling

RACINE — The streets around McMynn Towers in Downtown Racine remain closed as construction crews make repairs to a potential buckle in the exterior eastern-facing wall around the sixth floor.
Located on the lakefront at the corner of 7th and Lake Streets, McMynn Towers bills itself as affordable housing for seniors and those with disabilities. Rodney Tapp, president of Meridian, the company that manages McMynn Tower, said no one was displaced as a result of the issue with the eastern-facing wall.
Façade
Events began on Saturday, Aug. 25, when Ralph Nichols, who is a building inspector for the city, was notified that a brick had fallen off McMynn Tower.
He arrived within half-an-hour to inspect the tower and observed that it appeared the brick façade was pulling away from the structure in three places; though, there were no signs of any bricks on the ground.
As a safety measure, Nichols had barricades installed to close off the surrounding streets.
Tapp said Meridian also put up a fence 8-feet tall because “we wanted to put all precautions in place.”
The city reported Meridian staff worked quickly the day the problem was discovered.
Holton Brothers, Inc., a Grafton company that specializes in masonry restoration, were able to visit the site immediately and a structural engineer was onsite Sunday, August 26.
The streets remain closed
Contractors were still at work on the structure Friday morning.
Tapp said the work will continue into next week, but it was “not a given” the streets will remain closed that long. He explained the contractors had to take a part of the brick façade down before they could work on the problem area near the sixth floor.
The contractors started removing the brick façade at the tenth floor and are working their way down to the sixth floor.