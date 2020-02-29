Woof Gang Rescue brings over dozens of dogs from Indiana to safety

RACINE — Woof Gang Rescue is used to rescuing dogs and lots of them. However, not in the condition they received them Wednesday.
Woof Gang Rescue retrieved 20 German Shepherds Wednesday that were neglected and mistreated and the group was expected to receive another 30 or so more Saturday. The dogs will go straight to the veterinarian.
Woof Gang Rescue is a Racine-based nonprofit, foster-based rescue group that takes in all breeds of dogs from shelters, breeders, hoarders and elsewhere. Woof Gang Rescue gets the dogs the resources they need to become healthy and eventually become adopted to a new home.
The neglected dogs came from a licensed breeder in Indiana; Woof Gang Rescue cannot release the name of the kennel or the breeder due to an ongoing investigation at the sheriff’s department.
As an owner of five German Shepherds herself, this hit home for Jodie Hoffmann-Ruffalo, executive director of Woof Gang Rescue. The group is trying to retrieve as many dogs as possible, as quickly as possible.
The dogs are going to see a veterinarian at Oak Elm Animal Hospital in Des Plaines, Illinois. Hoffmann-Ruffalo said the staff is working overtime to make sure all the dogs are cared for.
A 4-year-old dog had to get her teeth removed because they were so worn down. She also had pyometra (an infection of the uterus because the dog was over-bred) and was leaking blood on the floor at the vet’s office. She could have died, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
“That’s not OK. The person that owns these dogs, she should know better. It’s just ridiculous,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
Another dog had a possibility of bone cancer in his elbow and might have to lose a leg. The dogs were all rail-thin and a few of the dogs might have Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency. The smell of the dogs was awful because they were covered with caked-on poop, and it was very difficult to wash off.
Hoffmann-Ruffalo said it should have been obvious to the breeder that the dogs needed to be taken to the vet sooner.
Fortunately, so far none of the dogs have been looking like they need to be put down. However, their medical bills are proving to be expensive. The dog with the teeth issues and pyometra caused the organization to incur a $2,000 bill on her alone.
However, the organization has somewhat of a positive outlook on medical bills. “It doesn’t matter, because that dog’s alive,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said. “That’s the important thing.”
The organization solely relies on donations and partnerships with other organizations, and sometimes Woof Gang Rescue volunteers have to pay out-of-pocket. The members find a way to make it work, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
“What else are you going to do, let them die? It’s not fair to the dogs,” she said. “They didn’t ask for this. No dog should have to be treated or neglected like that.”
The dogs lived in outdoor pens, including in the winter, and didn’t have any beds except for dirty, water-logged dog runs. It was 16 degrees outside when Hoffmann-Ruffalo and her team retrieved the dogs.
Hoffmann-Ruffalo said it feels good to rescue the dogs, but she still feels horrible for them. “I’m happy that we get to take these 20 dogs and give them a new chance at life, to give them a new start. But what about the 40, 50, 60 some other dogs that are still sitting on her property?” she said.
“We want justice for them. We want to see them all gone and unfortunately at this time, our hands are tied.”
To donate to Woof Gang Rescue, send money via PayPal to woofgangrescue@gmail.com or use the Facebook page.