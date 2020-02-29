Woof Gang Rescue brings over dozen dogs from Indiana to safety

“That’s not OK. The person that owns these dogs, she should know better. It’s just ridiculous,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.

Another dog had a possibility of bone cancer in his elbow and might have to lose a leg. The dogs were all rail-thin and a few of the dogs might have Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency. The smell of the dogs was awful because they were covered with caked-on poop, and it was very difficult to wash off.

Hoffmann-Ruffalo said it should have been obvious to the breeder that the dogs needed to be taken to the vet sooner.

Fortunately, so far none of the dogs have been looking like they need to be put down. However, their medical bills are proving to be expensive. The dog with the teeth issues and pyometra caused the organization to incur a $2,000 bill on her alone.

However, the organization has somewhat of a positive outlook on medical bills. “It doesn’t matter, because that dog’s alive,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said. “That’s the important thing.”

The organization solely relies on donations and partnerships with other organizations, and sometimes Woof Gang Rescue volunteers have to pay out-of-pocket. The members find a way to make it work, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.