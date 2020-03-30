Woodland conservation fight leads three to run as write-in candidates in Wind Point

Following the presentation of the petition, Wind Point Village President Susan Sanabria sent out an email to residents on March 23 stating: “Our village attorney is reviewing the legal aspects of the petition and will provide guidance to the board. Staff is completing additional research on the condition of the property and the costs to place the property in conservancy.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The email also contained information about the property, which some members of the Deepwood Preservation Committee are concerned is not entirely accurate, particularly with regard to the value and condition of the trees on the property.

Sanabria said in her email that placing the parcel in a conservancy easement would require a considerable investment of taxpayer funds.

“There would be additional future costs to remove all dead/infested trees and invasive species, to replant with recommended species, and to provide continual maintenance and security,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria said in the email that the board is considering what was said by representatives from the Seno Kenosha/Racine Land Trust Conservancy at a Feb. 27 special community meeting, specifically “that the wooded area of the parcel is in very poor condition and if left unattended, it would look like a wasteland in a few years.”