Wood stove burning yard waste, trash starts fire in Racine industrial building

RACINE — A fire Monday afternoon in an industrial building was believed to be from a wood stove burning yard waste and garbage, something that is against City of Racine ordinances.

Passersby called 911 to report seeing smoke coming from the area of South Memorial Drive and 13th Street just after 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

Racine firefighters were dispatched and responded with two engine companies, two truck companies, a rescue squad, safety officer and Battalion Chief: a total of 19 firefighters. The first arriving companies saw smoke at the industrial building at 1620 13th St.

One truck company forced entry to investigate the interior with the assistance of an engine company while another truck company placed ladders to access the chimney and assist a second engine company with bringing a hose line to the roof.

Meanwhile, other firefighters placed a fan for ventilation and still others hooked up water supply lines to the fire hydrant. Firefighters found a wood stove that was burning yard waste and rubbish for fuel, resulting in poor combustion and a large amount of obnoxious smoke, according to the press release.

City ordinance prohibits burning yard waste or rubbish for recreational or heating fires.